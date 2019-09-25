Plainville roundup: Blue Devils’ week in review

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

This week, my Big Blue award for the outstanding performance of the week goes to swimmer Natalie Basile. In her very first varsity swim meet, the Plainville freshman went out and—not only won her first two events in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke—but posted times that qualified for the state meet in the process.

Here’s the week in review:

Cross Country

The Blue Devils are off and running, sporting a 2-4 record on the season. On Tuesday at Plainville Middle School the Blue Devils went up against last year’s Class L runner-up Bristol Central and a Berlin squad that finished fourth in Class MM.

Plainville showed well against the experienced competitors with Brody Davidson (18:30) finishing sixth to lead the boys team. Emily Roy (24:04) led the girls team posting an eighth place finish overall.

For the boys, junior captain Jeremy Coutar (18:58) posted a personal best to finish eighth. Justin DeBellis (19:48) set a personal best with his 16th place finish, while freshman Javan Benoit (20:01) put up the fourth best Plainville time.

The girls senior captain Emma Lopez (25:36) placed 15th overall. Rounding out Plainville’s top three was senior newcomer Caitlin Riedel (26:43). Plainville is back at it on Thursday Sept. 26 at Southington.

Girls Volleyball

The Lady Blue Devils (1-2) took on last year’s Class L semifinalist Bristol Eastern on Tuesday in a tough, 3-0 loss (22-25,13-25,16-25).

Katie Tanguay and Wiktoria Galazyn led the team in blocks and kills with Olivia Gajor setting up the offense leading the team in assists. Olivia Wazorko also was a force on the offensive end for the Blue Devils.

Plainville began the season with a solid performance against NW Catholic in a 3-0 setback (19-25, 24-26, 20-25). Last Monday Plainville got their first win of the season against Bloomfield 3-0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-16).

The Blue Devils have their work cut out this week taking on Bristol Central on Monday, Platt on Wednesday and will be at home for 5 p.m. contests with Wilby on Thursday and Old Lyme on Friday.

Girls Soccer

The girls soccer team is getting closer to their first win of the season. Plainville opened with a 6-0 loss to Conard with Amber St. Onge recording 20 saves in the net. On Tuesday the Blue Devils were on the short side of a 1-0 final to Bloomfield.

Plainville fell to 0-3 on the season against Bristol Eastern on Thursday. Freshman Nayelle Heredia got Plainville on the board sending one to the back of the net on an assist from Delaney Beausoleil.

The Lancers struck back and the game was tied 1-1 at the half.

Bristol Eastern went on scoring spree half way through the second half tallying three goals in a three minute span to take a 4-1 lead.

Freshman Tea Autunno scored a goal to close the gap at 4-2 before the Lancers added two goals in the final minutes for the 6-2 win.

Plainville will look to put their first win in the books this week hosting Bristol Central on Tuesday in a 6 p.m. match and finish out the week at home on Friday against Platt at 3:45.

Girls Swimming

The girls swim team took on a tough Southington squad but came up on the short end of a 94-83 final in the season opener on Friday.

The Lady Blue Devils saw their strong freshman class rise to the occasion with Natalie Basile taking first place and qualifying for the states in the 200 IM (2:30.11) and the 100 backstroke (1:09.05).

Freshman Katie Lyman finished second in the 100 backstroke and freshman Olivia Sleszynski was first in the 100 breast stroke (1:23.77). Juniors Ashleigh Bantz (2nd, 200 freestyle, 2nd ,500 freestyle), Olivia Unwin (2nd, 100 breast stroke) and Isabella Samperi (2nd, 100 fly, 3rd, 500 freestyle) had strong performances along with sophomore Emma Miller (3rd, 50 freestyle).

The 400 freestyle relay team of Basile, Samperi, Miller and senior Alyssa Macomber raced to victory in a time of 4:21. The 200 freestyle foursome of Macomber, Sleszynski and seniors Liz Susco and Phoebe Gediman finished 2nd and the 200 medley relay squad of Basile, Samperi, Miller and Sleszynski took 2nd as well.

Plainville is back in the pool against Conard on Tuesday and finish out the week on Friday at Windsor.

Football

The football team racked up their second impressive win of the season taking a 38-7 decision over NW Catholic on Friday.

The Blue Devils pounded the rock rushing for 400 yards on 48 carries and hung on to a 17-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Plainville unleashed the fury of their offense, hanging three more rushing touchdowns on the board to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Christian Collin (4 of 11 passing for 57 yards) scored on two touchdown runs. Beau Lasher added a pair of touchdown runs and Mason Sarra had a touchdown run, booted five extra points and a field goal.

The Blue Devils (2-0) have outscored the opposition, 81-21, and heads to Milford on Friday to take on Jonathan Law from the FCIAC.