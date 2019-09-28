Obituary: Mildred Martha (Fruchtenicht) Martin, 85

Mildred Martha (Fruchtenicht) Martin, 85, wife of the late Chester Martin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Apple Rehab, Farmington Valley.

Born in Bristol on January 12, 1934, she was one of three children to the late Christian and Martha (Becker) Fruchtenicht. A lifelong resident of Bristol, she attended local schools, and settled in her hometown with Chester where they raised their family, and shared 57 years of marriage. Millie, as she was affectionately known, lived her life filled with kindheartedness towards everyone she met, and will forever be the matriarch of her family, keeping them all united. Remembered for her crocheting and knitting talents, she proudly shared her hand-crafted slippers with everyone (including her mailman and his family!) and in her later years, found serenity in reading, assembling puzzles, and of course, being surrounded by her family. She will be missed greatly, leaving many cherished memories and her ever-present smile for all to remember.

She leaves her daughter, Bonnie Shields of Southington; her sons, Christian Martin and his wife, Rosemary of Las Vegas, and Daniel Martin of Plainville; and her daughter-in-law, CarolAnn Martin of Bristol. She was the proud grandmother to her four grandchildren, James Martin, Scott Sturgeon, Jr., Angel Allard, and Danny Therrien and four great-grandchildren, Lillyanna and Gavin Martin and Bella and Ava Therrien. In addition, she leaves her brother and sister-in-law, Christian and Cynthia Fruchtenicht; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and precious friends that she treated like family. She was predeceased by her sister, Hedwig Colapietro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

Millie’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, with the Reverend Stephen Volpe officiating. Burial will follow at Forestville Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Monday, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com