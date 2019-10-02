Plainville roundup: Blue Devils’ week in review

This week, my Big Blue award for the outstanding performance of the week goes to Olivia Gajor. In a tense five-game standoff with Old Lyme last Friday, Gajor was there. In fact, whenever the Plainville volleyball team needed something to go their way, Gajor was there. The Blue Devils senior gave her team every chance to be successful, scoring 28 service points, dishing out 15 assists, coming up with 10 digs, and ripping 10 aces across the net.

Here’s the week in review:

Football

The Blue Devils remain unbeaten at 3-0 following last Friday’s 17-7 win over Jonathan Law of Milford. Mason Sarra got the Blue Devils on the board booting a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Plainville put the game away with two touchdowns in the second quarter to grab a 17-0 lead. Sarra (25 carries, 81 yards) pounded one in from two yards out and the Blue Devils defense added a score when Adrien Marcos returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown.

The Lawmen closed the gap, scoring on a 48 yard touchdown pass just before the half. The Plainville defense has allowed just four touchdowns in three games picked up their effort shutting out Law in the second half with Alex Santini recovering a fumble and Christian Collin making an interception.

Plainville will be home on Friday at Tinty Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. showdown with unbeaten Bloomfield (3-0). The following week the Blue Devils will have a bye week before resuming their schedule at Tolland on Friday Oct. 18.

Boys Soccer

The Blue Devils ended up on the short end of a 5-2 final last Tuesday against the Rams of Bristol Central. Patrick Gryczewski scored both goals with Trevor Rau lending an assist.

Plainville (1-4) got on track picking up their first win of the season last Thursday in a 3-2 win over Platt. Trevor Rau scored two goals and sophomore Gavin Bravado tallied a goal with Gryczewski and Logan Miller recording assists.

The Blue Devils are at home this week hosting Middletown on Tuesday for a 6pm start at Tinty Stadium and finish out the week at South Windsor on Friday.

Girls Soccer

The Lady Blue Devils battled with Bristol Central (3-1-1) last Tuesday and wound up on the wrong side of a 1-0 final. Defensively Plainville was up to the task but came away short on the offensive end of things.

Plainville (1-4) ramped it up last Friday and unleashed an offensive attack that deposited eight goals into the back of the net recording their first win of the season 8-1 over Platt.

Delaney Beausoleil scored four goals and added two assists to spark the offense. Nayelle Heredia and Cortney Ouellette scored a goal and added one assist each. Skyler Ibitz and Michelle Gryczewski added goals to complete the scoring and Amber St. Onge made three saves in the net for the Blue Devils.

Plainville is back on the pitch this week at Middletown on Tuesday and will host EO Smith on Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. start at Tinty Stadium.

Girls Swimming

Last Tuesday, Plainville took on Conard (last year’s 10th place team in Class L) and fell by a 95-81 margin. Natalie Basile (1:09.14) swam to victory in the 100 backstroke. Olivia Sleszynski (1:23.29) had a first place finish in the 100 breast stroke, 400 freestyle relay team of Isabella Samperi, Basile, Phoebe Gediman and Emma Miller took first place with a time of 4:24.93.

The Blue Devils (0-3) faced another tough opponent last Friday taking on Windsor and dropped a 99-82 decision. Basile was a double winner taking first in the 200 IM (2:30.37) and the 100 backstroke (1:09.64). Sleszynski raced to a first place finish in the 100 breast stroke (1:22.33).

The foursome of Gediman, Samperi, Basile and Miller took first in the 400 freestyle relay. Caitlyn Quilter (136.45) finished third place in diving. Ashleigh Bantz took second in the 500 freestyle and Olivia Unwin took second in the 100 breaststroke.

Plainville will have two away meets this week at Haddam-Killingworth on Tuesday and finish out the week at East Hartford on Friday. The Blue Devils will be back in their home pool hosting Bristol Central on Monday Oct. 7.

Cross Country

The Plainville (2-4) boys and girls cross country team had their meet against Southington last Thursday postponed. The Blue Devils will be back on the course on Tuesday at Hubbard Park in Meriden taking on Maloney and Middletown.

The Blue Devils will have a final regular season home meet at the Plainville Middle School course on Tuesday Oct. 8 going up against Lewis Mills. The team will then begin preparations for the CCC championship meet on Wednesday Oct. 16.