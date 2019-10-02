Police blotter for the Oct. 4 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 29:

Roberta L. Giangrave, 55, of 68 Cooke St., lot 27, Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 23, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

55, of 68 Cooke St., lot 27, Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 23, and charged with sixth degree larceny. Martrell L. Storey, 20, of 60 Pinebrook Ter., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 23, and charged with risk of injury, and second degree reckless endangerment.

20, of 60 Pinebrook Ter., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 23, and charged with risk of injury, and second degree reckless endangerment. Daniel Mizura, 27, of 26 Perron Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and charged with illegal possession of assault weapons, and three counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazines.

27, of 26 Perron Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and charged with illegal possession of assault weapons, and three counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazines. Shirleena L. Wilds, 28, of 44 Concord Dr., Rocky Hill, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

28, of 44 Concord Dr., Rocky Hill, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and charged with sixth degree larceny. William C. Savage, 40, of 40 Prentice St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

40, of 40 Prentice St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and charged with failure to respond to an infraction. Sylvana T. Drouin, 39, of 131 North St., Norwich, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 28, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, the sale of a narcotic substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

39, of 131 North St., Norwich, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 28, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, the sale of a narcotic substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael J. Hopkins, 39, of 72 Loomis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 28, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

39, of 72 Loomis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 28, and charged with sixth degree larceny. Jamal R. Abdelaziz, 32, of 100 Townline Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 29, and charged with disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.

32, of 100 Townline Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 29, and charged with disorderly conduct, and third degree assault. Charles F. Michalak, 19, of New Britain, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 29, and charged with carrying dangerous weapons, and sixth degree larceny.

19, of New Britain, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 29, and charged with carrying dangerous weapons, and sixth degree larceny. Craig M. Nolan, 54, of 14 Linda Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 29, and charged with second degree strangulation of suffocation, first degree unlawful restraint, second degree threatening, third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and second degree reckless endangerment.