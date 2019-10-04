Obituary: Jeannette M. Vallee, 99

Jeannette M. Vallee, 99, wife of the late Ovide Vallee, of Plainville, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Southington Care Center. Jeannette was born in St. Ludger, Quebec, Canada on March 5, 1920 and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Lessard) LaChance.

Jeannette was a parishioner of St. Ann Church, Bristol before she moved to Plainville in 2002 and then became a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Plainville. Jeannette married Ovide in 1940 and was happily married for 47 years until he passed away in 1987. She worked at Rowley Spring in Bristol until her late seventies and was a self-taught artist and enjoyed all arts and crafts.

Jeannette is survived by her four sons: Andre of Arizona, Jean of Plainville, Maurice of Southington, Yves-Jean of Plantsville; her daughter: Diane Merrill and her husband Steve of Arizona; her brother: Dennis LaChance and his wife Louise of Canada; her three sisters: Emile Grenier and her husband Jean Marie, Candide Beaudoin, Francoise LaChance, all of Canada; her eight grandchildren; her seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Jeannette is predeceased by her brothers: Armand, Reginald, Evaris; her five sisters: Gabrielle, Marriette, Simone, Irene, Bertha; and her grandson: Jason Scott Vallee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave, Southington, CT 06489.

Please visit Jeannette’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com