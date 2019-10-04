Obituary: Judy (Page) Tucker, 79

Judy (Page) Tucker, 79, of Plainville, widow of Norman Tucker, passed away following a brief illness on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Bristol Hospital.

Born in Ashland, Maine on May 30, 1940, she was the last surviving of three children to the late Sherman and Ada (Graham) Page. She and Norman shared over 30 years of marriage, and settled in Plainville where they raised their daughter and two sons. A true caretaker from a young age, Judy was a loving mother who created priceless memories of feast-filled holidays, endless whoopee pies, Sunday ski trips, and car rides with no official destination for her children and grandchildren to enjoy and reflect upon. She stayed close to her northern Maine roots, making frequent trips back and spending summers with extended family in her hometown. After her children grew, she became a caretaker and companion to area residents both young and elderly, continued her love for road trips, and enjoyed the peace and serenity of watching the hummingbirds in her yard. She was a special woman with a heart of gold who will be deeply missed, leaving many cherished memories.

She is survived by her daughter, Norma (Pinky) Carlson; her sons, Dale Tucker and Kevin Tucker and his girlfriend, Karen Hedman-Ouellette and was the proud and loving Grammy to Emily, Dale, Cole and Skylar. She also leaves her only surviving Uncle, Calvin Graham, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends, including the Larsons, who were her second family; along with her four-legged companions, her dogs, Sheba and Teddy. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard and sister, Ella (Sissy).

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held and announced at a later date. Plainville Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

