Team building through STEM challenges

As part of the Plainville Community Schools summer school program, a group of middle school students in Karen Troiano’s class participated in a variety of team building exercises through a variety of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related activities.

Using teamwork and collaboration, the students were tasked with building bridges out of marshmallows and toothpicks, creating games from a variety of unusual items, and building boats from straws and duct tape.

In addition, they conducted several scientific experiments using candy and other materials, and created mazes with marbles to be shared with district elementary school students.

The students also made “rock candy.” In doing so, they made predictions of what the candy solution would look like on multiple days and used their math skills to determine how much of the solution they would need to make enough for each student.