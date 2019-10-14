Obituary: Martha (Frederick) Brksa Royle, 88

Martha (Frederick) Brksa Royle, 88, of Plainville, formerly of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Jefferson House in Newington.

Born and raised in Norwalk, Martha was the youngest and last surviving of ten children to the late William and Lillian (Hall) Frederick. A 1949 graduate of Norwalk High School, she went on to work for Union Trust Bank for many years, while raising her three daughters. Upon her retirement, she moved to New Port Richey, FL., where she resided for more than 20 years. She quickly came out of retirement to maintain her social butterfly status, working for several area retail stores until the age of 78. In her down time, she enjoyed caring for the tropical plants and flowers in her yard, and cheering on the Tampa Bay Rays, rarely missing the chance to watch annual spring training. A loving mother and grandmother, who took great pride in becoming a great-grandmother, enjoying many precious times with her Ava, she will be missed dearly, leaving many cherished memories.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Brksa of Plainville with whom she made her home; and Mary Jane Kosach and her husband, Raymond; and her son-in-law, Terry Meehan; her grandchildren, Erin Meehan, her husband, Danny, Sgt. Ryan J. Meehan, and Kyle W. Kosach; and the little one who made her smile the most, her great-granddaughter, Ava Girard. She was predeceased by her daughter, Martha “Marty” Brksa Meehan, and her nine brothers and sisters, leaving many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Martha’s family extends their sincerest gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Jefferson House, for the compassionate care shown to her during her stay.

Martha may be remembered with contributions to the Jefferson House Recreation Fund, 1 John H. Stewart Dr. Newington, CT 06111.

A memorial service celebrating Martha’s life will be held and announced in November, upon her grandsons return from Afghanistan. For online expressions of sympathy and future service information, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com