Girls Soccer team is learning through adversity

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The Plainville girls soccer team is in the process of a rebuilding phase, and head coach Leszek Wrona has been down this road before. The Lady Blue Devils have shown they can be competitive with the teams they match up well with and then there are games when the competition is just a step ahead.

That proved to be the case last Monday when Plainville took on last year Class M state champions from Lewis Mills. The 7-0-1 Spartans came in with an unbeaten mark, outscoring the opposition by a wide 38-4 margin.

The sky over Tinty Stadium was threatening rain in the forecast but the first half remained dry. Lewis Mills scored a couple of quick goals from Vicki Fleming and Alison Fox to grab the early lead minutes into the contest and the Spartans went on to a 7-0 win.

“Lewis Mills is a very tough team to play,” said Wrona. “We are very young with a few players never having played organized soccer before. But the girls come every day and work hard to get better each day, and they don’t quit.”

The Plainville defensive backline of Lyndsey Ditolla, Tea Autunno and Nora Couture had their work cut out trying to slow down the fast breaking Spartans that took advantage of their speed to create opportunities inside the box.

The Blue Devils keeper Amber St. Onge made several diving saves as she was under attack early on. At 28:40 to go in the first half Madison Hallet took one to the far post to give the Spartans a 3-0 advantage.

At midfield Elena Gorneault and Jordan Thompkins began to show a physical side of their game winning 50/50 balls and Plainville began to take it into the Spartans end looking to retaliate.

Skyler Ibitz and Cortney Ouellette managed to get a little passing game going finding Delaney Beausoleil within striking distance. With Resmije Bylykbashi in goal for the Spartans, having surrendered just four goals all season, the Lewis Mills defense was intent on keeping the Blue Devils out of the box.

Alexia Sirios and Nayelle Heredia worked hard to steer the Spartans attack along the sidelines keeping them from taking it down the middle of the field. At the 17 minute mark Lewis Mills Class M MVP from last year Grace Buchanan found a lane and deposited one to the back of the net for a 5-0 advantage.

When it rains it pours, and that is what it did for most of the second half. The Spartans took a 7-0 advantage and rode out the victory over the Blue Devils.

Plainville has shown signs of making some headway in a couple of competitive matches the week before in a 4-1 loss to Middletown and a 3-1 setback to Enfield. St. Onge made 14 saves in the net against Enfield and Ouellette assisted on a goal from Beausoleil.

Wrona said that Ouellette’s return from injury has helped lift the experience of his squad.

“Delaney (Beausoleil) has been carrying the offense. Amber (St. Onge) has been playing real well in goal making saves,” said the coach. “With such a young team it takes time to develop, but we are seeing improvement. This week we have a few games we can be competitive in.”

Plainville finished out last week with another challenge on Friday taking on a 5-3-1 Hall team from the Class LL division and the Blue Devils dropped a 6-1 outcome. St. Onge made 16 saves in the net and Beausoleil scored the goal for Plainville and leads the team with 7 goals and 5 assists this season.

The Blue Devils are back on the pitch this week at home facing Hartford Public on Tuesday and will take on Maloney on Friday with both games slated for 3:45 starts.