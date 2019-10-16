Plainville Roundup : The Blue Devils’ week in review

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

This week, my Big Blue award for the outstanding performance of the week goes to boys soccer goal keeper Brennan Staubley. The sophomore keeper has been instrumental is providing a spark for the 3-5-1 Blue Devils recording his third shutout in the net in the last four games.

Last week Staubley helped the Blue Devils with back-to-back shutouts over Lewis Mills 1-0 and last Thursday keeping last year’s Class LL champion Glastonbury (8-0-1) off the scoreboard during a scoreless tie.

Volleyball

The Lady Blue Devils continue battling but fell short last week against Lewis Mills last Monday in a 3-0 loss (22-25, 23-25, 13-25). Last Thursday Plainville traveled to Simsbury and were upended in a 3-0 sweep (6-25, 11-25, 16-25).

The Blue Devils put up a fight last Friday against Kennedy of Waterbury falling short by a 3-1 margin after winning the first set (25-23, 10-25, 18-25, 13-25). Olivia Gajor led the way with 15 assists and 15 digs, Katherine Tanguay had 8 kills and 8 blocks and Makayla Caron added 13 digs and 4 kills.

Plainville stands at 2-10 on the season and will be home to Wethersfield on Tuesday and will be at Maloney on Thursday.

Boy Soccer

The 3-5-1 Blue Devils are kicking it up a notch. Plainville took on last year’s Class M quarterfinalist and 2017 state champion Lewis Mills last Monday and came away with a 1-0 win. Patrick Gryczewski scored the only goal of the game and keeper Brennan Staubley turned away four shots on goal to record the shutout.

The defensive of Tucker and Tanner Rau along with Jens Wadehn and Brady Beausoliel limited the Spartans offensive attack. Gavin Bravado, Trevor Rau and Gryczewski maintained the Blue Devils attack dominating possessions holding a 15-4 edge with shots on goal.

“We have been getting incredible defensive efforts,” said Plainville head coach Tim Brown. “We smothered Glastonbury all over the field and forced them to take their shots from a distance.”

Plainville used a stifling defensive presence to salvage a 0-0 tie last Thursday against last years Class LL state champion (8-0-1) Glastonbury. Staubley again was a stalwart in the net making nine saves and putting up his third shutout in the last four games.

The Blue Devils are back in action this week on Tuesday at Newington and again on Friday at Maloney with both games slated for 3:45 starts.

Cross Country

The Plainville boys defeated Lewis Mills by a 23-36 margin with Brody Davidson finishing second in a time of 18:32 and Jeremy Courtar taking third at 18:47. Travis Lavigne finished with the third best time for the Blue Devils in 19:08 placing fifth overall.

Justin DeBellis was sixth at 19:15, Javan Benoit seventh at 19:16, Owen Davidson ninth at 19:37 and Owen Leander tenth at 19:41.

“The kids ran great,” said Plainville head coach Shaun Berard. “The boys took off massive amounts of time. Emily Roy got her first win of the season. I’m very excited going into the Wickham Invitational and then competing in the CCC meet on Wednesday.”

Emily Roy ran to victory in a time of 22:32 to lead the girls but Lewis Mills took the next 10 places to pull away from Plainville. Allie Chambrello and Caitlin Riedel and Teagan Russell finished tied for 12th with a time of 27:44 and Emma Lopez and Helena Yawin were tied for 13th at 27:45.

Swimming

The Blue Devils won their third straight meet pulling away from Bristol Central 94-84 last Monday. Emma Miller led the way as a double winner in the 50 free (28.97) and the 100 free (1:04.10).

Natalie Basile won the 200 IM (2:33.61), Asleigh Bantz won the 500 freestyle (6:07.27) and Olivia Sleszynski won the 100 breast stroke (1:20.16). The 200 freestyle relay team of Isabella Samperi, Olivia Unwin, Phoebe Gediman and Katherine Lyman swam to victory in a time of 1:58.42.

“We had two more swimmers qualify for the Class S meet,” said Plainville head coach Chris Zagorski. “Bella (Samperi) qualified in the 200 freestyle and Olivia (Sleszynski) qualified in the 200 IM and the 100 breast stroke.”

Plainville went to 3-4 on the season dropping a close meet to Farmington last Friday by a 93-84 final. Lyman won the 100 back stroke (1:14.77) and Basile won the 100 breast stroke (1:23.92). Samperi was second in the 100 free (1:02.78) and Basile was second in the 200 free (2:16.77). Liz Susco was third in diving with a score of 143.20.

Plainville is back in the pool this week on Tuesday hosting Maloney/Platt and again on Friday at home to Berlin with both meets starting at 4 p.m.