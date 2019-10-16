Police blotter for the Oct. 18 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Oct. 7 to Wednesday, Oct. 9:

Michael A. Gonzalez-Mojica, 22, of 367 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 7, and charged with two counts of first degree failure to appear.

Iris M. Rivera, 42, of 6211 Hampshire House, Albany, New York, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 7, and charged with first degree failure to appear, and second degree failure to appear.

Paul L. Griswold, 36, of 64 East St., Vernon, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and charged with first degree larceny.