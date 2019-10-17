Obituary: Paul E. Gosselin, 93

Paul E. Gosselin, 93, formerly of Meriden and Spring Hill, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Hebrew Health Care Center in West Hartford.

Born in Levis, Quebec, Canada on May 15, 1926, he was one of six children to the late Herve and Regina (Couture) Gosselin. He and the love of his life, Carmen (Begin) shared the same hometown and were married July 4, 1949, settling in Meriden where they raised their 3 children and shared over 70 years of love and life adventures. As a young and active couple, they enjoyed trips back to Canada, skiing, and bowling. Paul was employed for Miller Company in Meriden for close to 40 years from where he retired in 1988 and was a longtime member of the Franco-American Club and the Knights of Columbus. He and Carmen retired to Spring Hill where they spent close to 30 years, returning home two years ago to be closer to their family, and to share their final years together at the Hebrew Health Center. Known for his stamp collecting and being amused and entertained by watching wrestling on T.V., Paul was a true gentleman; a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who will be missed dearly leaving an everlasting imprint in the hearts of his family.

In addition to his wife, Carmen, he leaves his sons, Pierre Gosselin and his wife, Debra of Plainville and Michael Gosselin and his spouse Cody of South Burlington, VT; his daughter (his Princess) Linda Gosselin and partner Randy of Meriden; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his elder sister Irene Dionne of Spring Hill Fl., and two brothers, Jerry of Spring Hill, FL, Guy and his wife, Judy of Meriden, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Lee Gosselin and his sister, Monique Roy.

In lieu of flowers, Paul may be remembered with contributions to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.dementiasociety.org

Paul’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Laurent Cemetery, 1151 Hanover Ave, Meriden. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com