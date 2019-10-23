Plainville round-up: Blue Devils’ week in review

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

This week, my Big Blue award for the outstanding performance of the week goes to Blue Devils quarterback Christian Collin who rallied his team from a 16-8 fourth quarter deficit to a 22-16 victory.

Collin threw a 21 yard touchdown pass to get Plainville within two trailing 16-14. On the final drive of the game Collin directed a 14 play 68 yard drive that included a 25 yard pass to convert a 3rd and 17. With just 38 seconds left he took a fourth and goal and scampered five years into the end zone for the game winner.

Football

The 3-1 Blue Devils were back in action after being off during their bye week and traveled to Tolland to take on the 3-1 Eagles last Saturday. Plainville pulled off a last second come from behind 22-16 victory over Tolland. Beau Lasher got the Blue Devils on the board with a one yard touchdown run. The Eagles scored on a one-yard plunge, and the game was tied 8-8 at the half.

Tolland took a 16-8 lead into the final quarter, and that’s when the Blue Devils made the plays they had to. Christian Collin threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Javan Paradis to make it a 16-14 game. With time running out and just 38 seconds left on the clock, Collin went for it on fourth and one, turning the corner and scampering five yards for the game winning touchdown.

Plainville (4-1) is back at home this Friday at Tinty Stadium to take on the Berlin Redcoats (4-1) at 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

The Blue Devils have turned the corner after a slow 0-4 start on the season. The defending Class M state champions have gone 5-1-1 over the last seven games, allowing just five goals while recording four shutouts.

Last Tuesday Plainville upended Class LL foe Newington, 2-1. Logan Miller got the Blue Devils on the board with a first half goal and then assisted Gryczewski on the second half game winner. Gryczewski provided all the offense that was needed last Friday scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over last year Class L runner-up Maloney.

The defensive presence of Tucker and Tanner Rau, Jens Wadehn and Brady Beausoleil have helped keeper Brennan Staubley to record four shutouts over the last seven games. The Blue Devils (5-5-1) will be home to Lewis Mills on Tuesday and will host EO Smith on Thursday. Both contests are slated for 3:45 p.m..

Girls Soccer

The Lady Blue Devils unleashed an offensive attack on Hartford Public last Tuesday during a 10-2 victory. Delaney Beausoleil and Cortney Ouellette led the way with two goals and two assists apiece.

Nayelle Heredia tallied two goals with one assist. Michelle Gryczewski, Morgan Levesque, Alexia Sirois and Janessa Rames scored goals, while Lyndsey DiTolla and Skyler Ibitz added assists. Amber St. Onge had four saves in the net for the Blue Devils.

Last Friday, St. Onge (9 saves) got a lot of defensive help from Elena Gorneault, Jordan Thompkins, Tea Autunno and Nora Couture but a Maloney goal with six minutes to play handed Plainville with a tough 1-0 setback. Plainville (2-9) will be at Lewis Mills on Tuesday and at South Windsor on Thursday.

Volleyball

The Plainville volleyball team came within a couple of points of evening their season record eight games into the season, but instead of being 4-4, the Blue Devils were 2-6 after back-to-back 3-2 losses. Since then, the spikers have dropped six in a row.

Last Tuesday Plainville dropped a 3-0 match to Wethersfield and last Thursday fell to Maloney by a 3-0 margin. The Blue Devils (2-12) will look to get back in the win column this week with three matches all at home. On Monday they will host Berlin, Wednesday they take on Manchester and finish out the week against Bristol Central.

Cross Country

The Plainville cross country teams went up against the rest of the 32 teams in the Central Connecticut Conference Championship race at Wickham Park in Manchester last Friday. Brody Davidson led the boys (109th place), posting a time of 19:02 among the 232 runners.

Emily Roy (113th place) led the girls with a time of 24:05. The Blue Devils had something to cheer about when Javan Benoit came in at 19:31 in the boys JV race placing 52nd out of 593 runners. Anna St. Lawrence finished the girls JV race at 36:39.

For the varsity boys Justin DeBellis (120) came in at 19:15, Jeremy Courtar (156) at 19:59, Travis Lavigne (162) at 20:09, Dan Sozanski (164) at 20:13, Owen Leander (167) at 20:16 and Matt Badorek (176) at 20:21.

For the varsity girls Caitlin Riedel (168) finished at 27:11, Allie Chambrello (180) at 28:03, Teagan Russell (183) at 28:44, Helena Yawin (185) at 28:52 and Julia Restelli (192) at 30:04.