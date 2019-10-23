Police blotter for the Oct. 25 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Oct. 11 to Thursday, Oct. 17:

Mildred Pimentel, 44, of 54 Grafton St., Hartford, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 11, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Kelly L. Klaneski, 37, of 11 Rising Trail Dr., Middletown, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 12, and charged with fourth degree larceny.

Lukasz Olechniej, 24, of 51 Wayne Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 12, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, evading responsibility of injury or property damage, and failure to drive right.

Aimee E. Leger, 39, of 365 Woodford Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 13, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, making improper turns, and failure to drive right.

Wioleta Rebisz, 31, of 36 Richard Ct., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 13, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and making an improper turn.

Agnieszka A. Kowal, 29, of 17 David Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 14, and charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct, second degree reckless endangerment, and interfering with an emergency call.

Max Mironov, 28, of 81 Divinity St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 14, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Bhavesh P. Patel, 34, of 142 Belmont St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 14, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.

Julian A. Rodriguez, 19, of 227 Mountain St., Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Jenna M. Cavallo, 18, of 32 Pearl St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and charged with risk of injury to a minor, and second degree breach of peace.

Victor M. Gomez, 37, of 140 Whiting St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 17, and charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Robert A. Spann, 57, of 100 Metro St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 17, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and making an improper turn.