Leaf collection is underway

Leaf collection in the Town of Plainville began Monday, Oct. 21, and will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 4, weather permitting.

The following areas will be covered on the first collection, but the scheduled areas are subject to change: Central area, West Main Street area, Farmington Avenue area, South End/Red Stone Hill area, Shuttle Meadow area, Arcadia Avenue area, Metacomet area, Northwest area, and Unionville Avenue area.

Residents are asked to rake their leaves to the curbline as early as possible, and are asked to take not that only leaves will be collected, not grass clippings, sticks, or stones.

According to town officials, “If your street has an island on it, please do not put your leaves on the island. Bagged leaves will not be collected at curbside, but can be brought to the drop-off center on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the month of November, the drop-off center will be open Monday through Friday, from to 2 to 4 p.m. for leaf disposal only.

If you have any questions, please call the department of public works, (860) 793-0221 ext. 208.