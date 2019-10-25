Obituary: Albert A. Racine, 86

Albert A. Racine, 86, of Plainville, husband of Georgette “Jette” (Huard) Racine, passed away with his family by his side, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain.

Born in Brunswick, ME on January 8, 1933, he was one of seven sons to the late Rosario and Imelda (St. Pierre) Racine. He attended local schools, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy upon graduation. He returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Jette, and made their way to Connecticut the next day. Residents of Plainville for more than 55 years, they settled here to raise their three children, shared 65 years of marriage, and were blessed with three more generations. A machinist for Pratt and Whitney for close to forty years, he was also skilled craftsman and intricate woodworker, creating custom pieces of art for his family to appreciate for years to come. A cribbage player and sports enthusiast, Albert excelled at golf and bowling, played tennis in his younger years, and enjoyed anything that included a ball. Albert was a fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and UCONN women, though his greatest joy was being on the sidelines cheering on his children and grandchildren. A well-known umpire for Plainville Little League, he had the disheartening task of striking out his family on a few occasions, but always took great pride in being there. A devoted father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed, leaving his family with priceless memories.

In addition to his wife, Jette, he leaves his children, Sue Racine Cyr, Debra Racine-Vazquez, and Rick Racine and his wife, Tobie; his grandchildren, Nikka (Jordan) Benson, James “J.J.” (Crystal) Cyr, and Jennifer Cyr-Rout (Brian); eight great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, Robert and Andrew Racine, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Emile, Omer, Lucien, and Roland.

In lieu of flowers, Albert may be remembered with contributions to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111 or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org

Funeral services in celebration of Albert’s life will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St. Plainville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Committal services with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com