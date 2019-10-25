Obituary: Sylvia Y. (Sulinski) Kratka, 70

Sylvia Y. (Sulinski) Kratka, 70, of Plainville, wife of Roger Kratka, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain.

Born in Warrenton, NC on June 5, 1949, she was one of two daughters to the late John and Dorothy (Young) Sulinski. Raised in Warrenton, she moved to New Britain in her twenties, where she met the love of her life, Roger, whom she would marry three weeks later. Together they settled in Plainville where they raised their two daughters and shared 48 years of love, life adventures and world travels on their annual cruises. Sylvia had a longtime career in the medical field as an EMT, of which she was very passionate, and later for private physicians’ offices. Known for her delicious home-cooked meals and baked goods, her greatest joy was to be surrounded by (and feeding) her much loved family. She enjoyed pro bowling in her younger years, taking trips to the casino and cheering on her favorite team, the Boston Red Sox. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be missed by dearly, leaving a legacy of love, laughter and many treasured memories.

In addition to her husband, Roger, she leaves her daughters and sons-in-law, Carrie Kratka (Eddie Collazo) and Michelle Curtis (Frank Samuel); her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Devin Curtis (Amanda Rusczyk), Meghan Curtis, and Keegan Curtis, Ethan Collazo and Ontavia Samuel; and her great-grandson, Blake Curtis. She also leaves her sister, Sheila DuBois and her husband, Rick, her godson, Michael, and several nieces, nephews, dear friends and extended family; along with her companion who never left her side, her cat Cyndee.

Sylvia may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062, an organization that she proudly donated to frequently.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Sylvia’s life on Monday, from 5-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com