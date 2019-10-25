Obituary: William Sisto Bergenty, 91

William Sisto Bergenty, 91, lifelong resident of Plainville, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Apple Rehab in Plainville. He was the husband of Helen (Broczkowski) Bergenty for 68 years.

Bill was born in New Britain on September 5, 1928, a son of the late William F. and Helen (Pelcher) Bergenty. He attended Plainville schools, and was a member of the Plainville High School class of 1946. Bill raced motorcycles at Tinty Race Track shortly after high school, where he earned the name “Bronco Bill” from Bob Steele, who was the track announcer during his racing years. He then went on to race stock cars at the same track, then named Plainville Stadium, as well as at race tracks in New York and Massachusetts. He was self- employed as owner and operator of Phil’s Service Auto Repair on Farmington Ave., a home builder and used equipment dealer. Bill was a 64 year member of the A.O.P.A (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association) and a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church.

In addition to his wife, Helen, he leaves his son, William F. Bergenty, II and his wife, Carla; grandsons, William C. Bergenty and his wife, Kristen and Adam R. Bergenty and his wife, Courtney; his great-grandson, Charles “Zeke” and twin great-granddaughters, Reagan and Avery. He also leaves his brother and sister-in-law, John and Audrey Bergenty; his sister, Joyce Hayes, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Robert.

Bill’s wife and family would like to extend their gratitude to all of their friends and wonderful staff at Apple Rehab in Plainville for their attentiveness and loving care given to him while he made his home there for the past 11 months of his life.

Bill may be remembered with contributions to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 S. Canal St, Plainville or the Plainville Hometown Connection (501c), 27 Sherman St, Plainville, CT 06062.

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m., meeting directly at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Plainville. Committal will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com