Plainville roundup: The Blue Devils’ week in review

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

This week, my Big Blue award for the outstanding performance of the week goes to Fabi Laoz. The senior caused more excitement than the close to a full house at Tinty Stadium celebrating homecoming week, when he took an interception 71 yards to the house to tie Friday’s game with Berlin at 13-13 with just six minutes to play.

The Redcoats went on to score the game winning touchdown with 39 seconds left for a 20-13 victory, but the place was still buzzing from exciting interception return.

Boys Cross Country

The Plainville boys cross country team had a good showing in the Class M state championship race, pulling together to finish 10th among 24 teams.

Brody Davidson finished 30th overall with a time of 18:02 over the 5K course, Justin DeBellis (19:03) finished 62nd at 19:03. Owen Leander (19:14) placed 69th. Owen Davidson (19:30) finished 75th, and Jeremy Courtar (19:41) rounded out the scoring in 84th place out of 172 runners.

Matt Badorek (100th) and Dan Sozanski (114th) contributed.

Girls Cross Country

The Lady Blue Devils scored 430 points to finish 18th out of 20 teams in the Class SS championship race at Wickham Park in Manchester on Saturday Oct 26.

Emily Roy (23:37) led Plainville with a solid 45th place finish. Emma Lopez (24:50) was 69th, Helena Rose Yawin (27:15) placed 102nd. Allie Chambrello (27:25) finished 104th, and Caitlin Riedel (28:17) rounded out the scoring at 110th out of 150 runners.

Teagan Russell (114th) and Julia Restelli (120th) contributed.

Swimming

The Lady Blue Devils have battled their way to a winner-take-all showdown with Middletown this Tuesday for the CCC Southern Division title. Plainville picked up a pair of victories last week improving to 6-5 on the season.

Last Tuesday, the Devils came out on top of Bristol Eastern by a 100-83 final.

Natalie Basile was a double winner in the 200 IM (2:33.59) and the 100 fly (1:09.74) to lead Plainville in their win over the Lancers. Olivia Unwin took first in the 50 freestyle (29.39). Isabella Samperi swam to victory in the 100 freestyle (1:01.63), and Olivia Sleszynski raced to a first place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.9).

Last Thursday they celebrated senior night with a 100-80 win over Rocky Hill in a meet that saw Plainville rack up 22 best times in the process.

Samperi led the team to victory over Rocky Hill with two first place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:14.97) and the 100 fly (1:09.87). Phoebe Gediman had a strong showing on senior night winning the 50 freestyle (28.55) and taking second in the 100 freestyle (1:04.11).

Basile took two first place finishes in the 200 IM (2:31.69) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.74). Katherine Lyman swam to a first place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:12.67), and Caitlin Quilter dove to a second place finish with a score of 178.65.

Volleyball

The Plainville volleyball team picked up its third win of the season last Wednesday battling Manchester to a 3-2 victory. The Blue Devils won the match by scores of 25-12, 19-25, 17-25, 25-20, and 15-9. Olivia Gajor, Olivia Wazorko and Makayla Caron stood out for Plainville.

The Devils got off to a quick start against Berlin last Monday, earning a 25-22 win in the game one first set. The Redcoats stormed back to take the match, 3-1, winning 14-25, 11-25 and then holding off the Devils in game four 23-25.

Last Friday Plainville could not contain Bristol Central as the Rams ran away with a 3-0 win by scores of 9-25, 8-25 and 5-25. The Devils (3-13) will be at Bristol Eastern on Monday, home to Lewis Mills on Tuesday and close out the week on Friday hosting Wilby of Waterbury.

Girls Soccer

The Plainville girls soccer team had only one game last week and came up short to South Windsor in a 7-0 loss. The Blue Devils fell to 2-10 on the season.

This week Plainville will be at Lewis Mills on Monday, at Bristol Central on Tuesday and will finish the week at home to Bristol Eastern on Friday.

Boys Soccer

The Plainville boys soccer team (7-5-1) is on a roll having won four straight, including three consecutive shutouts.

Last Tuesday the Blue Devils upended Lewis Mills by a 1-0 margin. Joey Raimondi recorded the shutout in the net and Tanner Rau assisted Logan Miller for the only goal of the game.

Plainville closed out the week with a 2-0 win over EO Smith last Thursday. Patrick Gryczewski scored both goals, assisted by Tanner Rau and Miller. Raimondi was perfect again in goal with the shutout. Midfielder Gavin Bravado kept breaking up the EO Smith attack.

“Our back four on defense was outstanding and aggressive,” said Plainville head coach Tim Brown. Gavin gave us a tireless effort and was integral to keeping our form.”

The Devils are back on the pitch this week at home on Tuesday taking on Bristol Central and at Bristol Eastern on Friday.