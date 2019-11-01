Petit named legislator of the year

State Rep. Dr. William Petit Jr. was named by LeadingAge Connecticut as one of its 2019 Legislator of the Year. He was presented with an award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Aqua Turf, during the LACT annual meeting and award ceremony.

“As ranking member of the Public Health Committee, I am honored to receive this award,” said Petit, “and humbled to be recognized for my efforts to advocate for some of our most vulnerable citizens in the state of Connecticut.”

LeadingAge Connecticut is a membership organization representing more than 130 not-for-profit provider organizations serving older adults and disabled individuals across the continuum of services and housing, according to their website, www.leadingagect.org.

Petit, along with five other legislators across the state, were recognized for their contributions to developing and supporting public policies that are beneficial to the populations served by LeadingAge Connecticut.

“LeadingAge Connect-icut is a terrific organization,” said Petit. “It’s great to be recognized by them.”