Official results: Clerk certifies results from yesterday’s election

Plainville town clerk, Carol Skultety, has certified the results from the Nov. 5, 2019 municipal election. Of the 11,867 registered voters 29% cast their ballots. Plainville Republicans maintained majority control over the town council, while the Democrats maintained control of the Board of Education.

Referendum

There was one referendum question up for a vote. “Shall the town of Plainville appropriate $5 million for the Phase II Road and Related Improvements Program, and authorize the issue of bonds and notes in the same amount to finance the appropriation?”

The referendum passed with 2,310 votes in favor of the road bond, and 688 votes opposed.

Town Council

The Republican Party earned the majority on the town council by a 4-3 margin. The board will be comprised of the seven candidates with the highest number of votes.

Deborah Tompkins, Ty Cox, David Underwood, and Katherine Pugliese won for the Republican Party.

Rosemary Morante, Jesse Gnazzo, and Christopher Wazorko won for the Democratic Party.

The independent candidate Wayne L. Fish did not win a seat on the council.

Board of Education

Democratic Party earned the majority on the board of education by a 6-3 margin. The BOE will be comprised of nine members, including current board members Becky Tyrrell (D), Nicole Palmieri (R) and Kathy Wells (D), along with the three highest number of votes in the four-year race and the top vote getter for a two-year term to fill a vacancy through 2021.

Foster White, Rebecca Martinez, and Crystal St. Lawrence won for the Democratic Party.

Deborah Hardy and Laurie Peterson won for the Republican Party.

Brent Davenport (D) won the two-year term.

Constables

Democratic Party earned a 4-3 majority as town constables. The seven candidates with the highest number of votes will serve a two-year term.

Shelley Johnson, Ben Gediman, Kathleen Michalik, and Cheryl Castonguay won for the Democratic Party.

Ross Zettergren, Richard Drezek, and Ezio Capozzi Jr., won for the Republican Party.

Library Trustees

The library board of trustees is split, 3-3. The board consists of six members, including current board members Patricia Fongemie (D), Rebecca Ireland (D), Jay Steeves (R), and Julia Underwood (R), along with the two candidates with the highest number of votes.

Kenneth Laska won for the Democratic Party.

Francis Rexford Cooley won for the Republican Party.

