Plainville roundup: The Blue Devils’ week in review

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

This week, my Big Blue award for the most outstanding performance of the week goes to Patrick Gryczewski.

The junior forward on the boys soccer team scored a hat trick (3 goals) including the game winner with just three seconds left in double overtime in a stunning 4-3 win over Bristol Central last Friday.

Swimming

The Lady Blue Devils took on Middletown last Tuesday with the CCC Southern Division regular season title on the line. Plainville came within one event of winning its first divisional title in 20 years but fell short to the Blue Dragons by a slim, 96-87 margin.

The Devils won just three events but put up 25 best times to send the meet into a winner-take-all situation for the final event, the 400 freestyle relay. Vanessa Autunno finished with four best times.

Natalie Basile was a double winner in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. The 200 medley relay team of Basile, Olivia Sleszynski, Isabella Samperi and Phoebe Gediman swam to a first place finish.

The Blue Devils will now prepare for the CCC South Championship meet at Platt on Friday, Nov 8 for their last competition before facing the Class S championship meet at the Moore Field House on the campus of SCSU in New Haven on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Volleyball

The Plainville volleyball team has turned it on down the stretch of the season, winning three of the last five games to finish at 5-15 on the season. Last Tuesday the Lady Blue Devils upended Lewis Mills 3-2 (26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 14-25, 15-4).

Makayla Caron led the way with 16 digs. Margaret Cronkhite and Olivia Wazorko played great defense to help Plainville avenge an earlier 3-0 loss to Lewis Mills.

“We have really come together as a team down the stretch of the season,” said Plainville head coach Bob Moffo.

Plainville finished up the season last Friday earning a 3-0 win over Wilby (25-6, 25-20, 25-15). Olivia Gajor led the way with 16 service points and 11 digs. Katherine Tanguay had 7 kills and 2 blocks, Mackenzie Alvarado had 15 service points and 4 aces, Cronkhite had 11 digs and 6 service points and Kaylie Hall had 7 digs and 6 assists.

Girls soccer

The Plainville girls fell to 2-13 on the season and will conclude the regular season on Monday at Berlin.

Last Monday, the Devils were shutout, 6-0, against Lewis Mills. On Tuesday, they dropped a 3-0 decision to Bristol Central, and on Friday took a 6-0 setback to Bristol Eastern.

Football

The Blue Devils improved to 5-2 on the season with a forfeit win to Rocky Hill.

Plainville has moved up to 10th place in the Class S rankings with the top eight teams earning a spot in the state playoffs. The Blue Devil are back on the gridiron on Saturday at 1pm at Avon.