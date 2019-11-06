Police blotter for the Nov. 8 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Oct. 25 to Wednesday, Oct. 30:
- Tatiana U. McCoy, 35, of 57 Basswood St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 25, and charged with improper use of license or marker, having minimal insurance, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and operation or parking of an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Nicholas Masi, 61, of 70 Northampton Ln., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 28, and charged with third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.
- Sharon M. Masi, 55, of 70 Northampton Ln., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 28, and charged with third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.
- Janet E. Myers, 44, of 9 Colton Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
- Dylan N. Martin, 27, of 113 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and charged with violation of a protective order, and three counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Janet E. Myers, 44, of 9 Colton Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and charged with second degree violation of conditions of release.
- Melvin Swarn, 55, of 19 Wood St., Waterbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and charged with fifth degree larceny.