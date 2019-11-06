Police blotter for the Nov. 8 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Oct. 25 to Wednesday, Oct. 30:

Tatiana U. McCoy, 35, of 57 Basswood St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 25, and charged with improper use of license or marker, having minimal insurance, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and operation or parking of an unregistered motor vehicle.

Nicholas Masi, 61, of 70 Northampton Ln., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 28, and charged with third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

Sharon M. Masi, 55, of 70 Northampton Ln., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 28, and charged with third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

Janet E. Myers, 44, of 9 Colton Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Dylan N. Martin, 27, of 113 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and charged with violation of a protective order, and three counts of second degree failure to appear.

Janet E. Myers, 44, of 9 Colton Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and charged with second degree violation of conditions of release.

Melvin Swarn, 55, of 19 Wood St., Waterbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and charged with fifth degree larceny.