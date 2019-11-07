Plainville offers a full schedule for Veteran’s Day

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

On Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park (at the intersections of Whiting Street and Maple Street), Plainville will host their annual Veterans Day ceremony, but there will be events scheduled throughout the day in Plainville to honor Veterans Day and local veterans.

The Veterans Memorial Park was established in 1945, and contains monuments in honor and remembrance of those who fought and gave their lives during World War I, World War II, the Persian Gulf War, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Civil War.

The monument and plaque dedicated to WWI and WWII were installed in 1943, and reads: “1917-1918 The Town of Plainville 1941-1945. In honor of the men and women who served in the Armed Forces during WWI and WWII. To the eternal memory of those who gave the last full measure of devotion and sacrifice.”

The Plainville Historic Center, 29 Pierce St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in remembrance of Veterans Day, and will feature a display with artifacts, photos, and other items related to military service, “with emphasis on the many Plainville residents who have served our country over the years.”

This year marks the 101st anniversary of the end of World War I, and the historical society is honoring the anniversary with a display. According to a PHC press release, a highlight of the display will be a WWI memorial that the organization recently acquired. “Originally dedicated by the town in Dec. 1918, this memorial has the names of all Plainville people who were in the military during WWI,” officials said in the release.

Similar to the factory whistles and church bells that were heard when the town learned of the end of WWI, all veterans will be honored by having the fire horn and church bells ring for one minute.

Superintendent of Plainville Schools, Steven LePage, said that all schools in the district will be participating in Veterans Day observances. Each school will host a breakfast in honor of Plainville Community Schools family members who have served, and will feature tributes to each branch of the American armed services.

“Each school does a great job of using this day as teachable moments with lessons centered around the meaning of Veterans Day to influence and educate their minds,” said LePage. “In my opinion, the greater lessons however, are experienced in our schools through the stories from veterans—learning about what it really means to have served, to have experienced loss, and the pride our veterans have in their service to their country.”

In observance of Veterans Day, the Municipal Center, Plainville Library, and Plainville Senior Center will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 and will open again on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

