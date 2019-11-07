Recognizing student excellence: School officials honor the best of the best

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The 32nd annual superintendent’s student recognition luncheon was held at J. Timothy’s restaurant on Friday, Nov. 1, and 14 students were presented with certificates by their respective principals.

Linden Street School principal, Phil Sanders, presented awards to fifth graders Darren Paznokas and Lillian Wieczorek. Of his students, Sanders said that Paznokas is an accomplished pianist in the school jazz band, and throughout his seven years at Linden he’s been one of the top academic students in the school. Paznokas told his principal that he couldn’t decide which subject was his favorite, but said that he loves math and writing. He is also an avid swimmer, soccer and basketball player, and hopes to be an engineer when he grows up.

Wieczorek is a flutist in the school jazz band, and told her principal that she hopes to grow up to become a heart surgeon. Currently, she enjoys persuasive writing, and is passionate about softball. Outside of school, she can be found curled up with family members enjoying a good movie.

Lynn Logoyke, principal of Louis Toffolon Elementary School, had three award recipients: fifth graders Nolan Cooke, Hayden Cooney (who was unable to attend the event), and Evangeline Molloy.

Molloy was described by her principal and teachers as self motivated, focused, and mature. She is a member of the Toffolon student government, and volunteers to be a helper in pre-kindergarten classrooms. In the future, Molloy hopes to become a historian.

Cooke, also a member of Toffolon student government, was described as being hardworking and reflective. He is a member of the school choir, as well as playing saxophone in the town and school bands. He also enjoys playing baseball and basketball, and has aspirations of becoming an architect.

Frank T. Wheeler Elementary School principal, Andrew Batchelder, presented certificates to fifth graders Chase Beausoleil and Kaitlyn Landry.

Landry told her principal that her favorite subject in school is reading, and because of her love for books, hopes to become a teacher in the future. Currently, she can be found playing soccer and softball. Batchelder said that Landry’s teachers described her as a strong advocate, and recalled a story when she stood up for herself and one of her peers who was being treated unfairly.

Beausoliel was described as being a leader, a role model, and a friend to all, a trait that his principal said translates to his love of soccer – because he loves to play with and against new people. His favorite subject is math because he enjoys being able to think in different ways, and in the future he hopes to be a famous soccer player, or to work at the AT&T store like his father.

From the Middle School of Plainville, Principal Matthew Guarino presented two certificates to eighth graders Nicole Caruso and Zoe Weimer.

Caruso told her principal that she hopes to work with kids one day, and is considering a career in nursing. For now, she enjoys dancing different genres such as Hip-Hop and lyrical jazz, and is a member of the school chorus, while also playing flute in the school band. She is also a member of the school’s broadcasting program, MSPN, Kids in the Middle, and the chess club.

Weimer’s favorite subjects in school are Spanish and language arts. In the future she hopes to be a psycho-therapist, similar to her current work in the social justice club. She was described by her teachers as being a hard worker, someone who always does their best, and a kind young lady.

Five Plainville High School seniors were presented awards by Principal Carl Johnson: Allie Chambrello, Phoebe Gediman, Christopher St. Lawrence, Vanessa Xiques, and Helena Yawin.

Chambrello participates in both the band and jazz band. She is a student representative on the Plainville Board of Education, and belongs to three National Honor Societies. She hopes to attend New York University to study environmental science, and was described by her teachers as being hard working, determined, and dedicated.

Gediman, a future journalist, is a member of the Plainville Rotary InterAct Club. She currently works as a lifeguard at the Norton Park pool, and enjoys participating in the PHS swimming, tennis, and softball teams. She currently serves her peers as being a class officer.

St. Lawrence is an accomplished photographer and videographer, and hopes to use those skills in the future as he begins a career in the film industry. He is currently a member of the school’s band and jazz band. He recently took part in the National Ocean Sciences Bowl, volunteers at the United Way, and is a member of several National Honor Societies.

Xiques is an avid basketball player, and is the co-editor of the PHS yearbook. She is a member of the InterAct Club, National Honor Society, and Positive Kicks – a mentoring group to help eighth graders transition into the high school. She was recently accepted to Western New England University, where she will be studying criminal justice.

Yawin plays the clarinet in the school band, is a member of the track and field and cross country teams. She is the vice president of the National Honor Society, and president of the French National Honor Society, as well as a member of the Italian Club. She is an avid writer, and hopes to become an author, and to attend law school.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@PlainvilleObserver.com.