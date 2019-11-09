PARC bowling classic on Nov. 23

PARC’s 17th annual Frank Robinson Sr. Thanksgiving Bowling Classic will be held at Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville, from 4 to 7 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Participants can choose bowling or mini golf. The $25 registration fee includes open bowling or mini golf, shoe rental, a hot dog and soda, a t-shirt, and one door prize ticket. All proceeds directly impact healthy living activities for people with developmental disabilities, according to PARC executive director Erica Donovan. Participants can register individually or as teams.

This is one of PARC’s most popular fundraisers, according to a press release. In 2016, the event was renamed to recognize Robinson, a long-time PARC board member, parent, and supporter. PARC, a Plainville-based non-profit organization, has been providing family centered services for people with development disabilities for more than 60 years, and is open to individuals who live in Plainville and contiguous towns.

Music will be provided by DJ BBPro, and turkeys will be given to active military and veterans. Sponsors are welcome and names will be listed on the t-shirts if supporting at a certain level.

For more info or to register, visit www.parcdisabilitiesct.org, or call the office at (860) 747-0316.