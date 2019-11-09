Wheeler Clinic names new president, CEO

The Wheeler Clinic Board of Trustees announced that Sabrina Trocchi, PhD, MPA, has been appointed president and chief executive officer of the clinic, effective Saturday, Nov. 2, replacing Susan Walkama, LCSW, who retired as of Friday, Nov. 1.

Trocchi previously served as Wheeler’s chief operating officer, overseeing and implementing strategic partnerships, ventures, and alliances for the $77 million organization. According to a press release, the role included “overseeing a systemic approach to development and execution of organizational strategy, along with a wide range of community-based and in-home services in children’s and adult outpatient, community justice, prevention and wellness, family and community services, congregate care, earl childhood, and psychiatric medical, as well as grants development and quality operations.”

“Every day at Wheeler the board and my colleagues share my commitment to make sure we put our patients first, and pull in every resource we have to help them achieve wellness,” said Trocchi. “I am honored to be selected to lead this great organization, and I’m excited about what is ahead for all of us.”

Walkama served as the organizations president and chief executive officer for more than a dozen years, having started her career at Wheeler nearly 40 years ago.

“Under her leadership, Wheeler evolved from a community-based provider of behavioral health services to a statewide, innovative leader in fully integrated health care and a federally qualified community health center,” according to Wheeler officials. “Walkama’s influence reaches every area of the organization, particularly in services for children, which she grew, expanded, and led prior to assuming the role of president and CEO. Her tenure as the president and CEO moved the organization forward in a time of dramatic national change.”

“It has been a privilege and honor to lead Wheeler,” said Walkama. “Every day, in every program, and with all 1,000 of my talented peers by my side, we transformed lives and made our communities healthier, better places to live.”

“Susan’s vision, her passion for her work, and the commitment she gave to Wheeler on behalf of everyone we serve is extraordinary. In every area, every day, she guided Wheeler to focus on the individuals and families who depend on us for care,” said James Moylan of Bristol, chairman of the board of trustees. “Wheeler’s leaders have guided it through transformational times in health care, and Dr. Trocchi has been vital to our growth and focus on our patients. Her deep expertise in health care systems, integrated care, evidence-based practices, addiction treatment, and more is the perfect fit for a visionary organization like Wheeler that is always looking to community priorities today, and the future of health care tomorrow.”