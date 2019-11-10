CFGNB introduces public to Greater New Britain Disaster Response Fund

In an effort to be prepared to respond in the communities they serve, the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain community initiatives committee and board of directors established the Greater New Britain Disaster Response Fund with a $2,500 gift from Stanley Black & Decker, $1,000 from CFGNB, and $6,500 from the Schaller Auto World Fund.

Serving Berlin, New Britain, Plainville, and Southington, CFGNB will work with local government community service departments to make resources available to in the event of a natural disaster, such as fire, flood, and other weather related emergencies. Applicants will be screened by crisis coordinators, who will then request a grant from the fund.

The fund will consider requests to meet basic human needs, such as food, clothing, household necessities, temporary housing needs, furniture and furnishings, and repairs to make a home habitable. Funds may also be used to support individual municipalities for basic food and shelter expenses related to temporarily supporting multiple residents displaced due to a natural disaster.

“I applaud the efforts of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain to initiate this Disaster Relief Fund that will assist our residents during natural disasters and other related emergencies,” said Plainville town manager Robert Lee in a press release.

Individuals seeking funds will be directed to the local community services in their town of residence: Plainville Social Services Department, (860) 793-0221 ext. 294, Southington Community Services, (860) 628-3761.

Established in 1941, CFGNB works to inspire philanthropy, responsibly manage permanent charitable assets effectively, and partner to address key community issues through strategic leadership.

Donations to the fund can be made prior to or in time of emergency, and can be for general use or designated for use within one of the four towns served. Gifts to the fund can be made online by visiting www.cfgnb.org/donate-now, or by sending a check payable to “CFGNB Greater New Britain Disaster Response Fund,” mailed to 74A Vine St., New Britain, 06052.