Police blotter for the Nov. 15 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Oct. 28 to Thursday, Nov. 7:

Jonathan Guzman, 29, of 177 Marikoski Cir., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 28, and charged with improper use of license or marker, having minimal insurance, and operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle.

Dominick Bakaj, 20, of 63 Pequot Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 31, and charged with disorderly conduct, and third degree criminal mischief.

Ryan H. Klies, 26, of 56 Quarry Hill Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 1, and charged with second degree threatening, and second degree breach of peace.

Jesse Roy, 40, of 224 W Main St., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 2, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Sebastian A. Anton-Victor, 18, of 40 Lena Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 4, and charged with violation of a protective order, and second degree harassment.

Victoria J. D'Anna, 24, of 460 Allen St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 4, and charged with sixth degree larceny, illegally obtaining drugs, and illegal possession of a narcotic substance.

Leeanna Madera, 19, of 19 Fairfield St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and charged with giving a false statement, and false reporting.

Justine Martinez-Agustin, 31, of 130 Berlin St., Southington, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and charged with improper use of license or marker, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, having minimal insurance, and operation or parking of an unregistered motor vehicle.

Diane L. Brandi, 47, of 411 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Mark A. Maroun, 54, of 64 Mason Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, unsafe backing, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

54, of 64 Mason Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, unsafe backing, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license. Thomas J. Zooleck, 62, of 11 Young St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 7, and charged with violation of probation.