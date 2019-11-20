Police blotter for the Nov. 22 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Nov. 8 to Thursday, Nov. 14:

Matthew S. Etre, 36, of 40 Talcott Ave., apartment 2, Rockville, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 8, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, having minimal insurance, and operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle.

Johnny B. Wilds Jr., 50, of 48 Marwood Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 8, and charged width sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Michael J. Hopkins, 39, of 72 Loomis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 10, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and failure to yield on a right of way.

Michael S. Bardani, 35, of 5 Corban Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 11, and charged with third degree criminal trespassing.

Paul Adamowicz, 36, of 9 Oak Rd., Cromwell, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and charged with improper use of license or marker, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, having minimal insurance, and operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle.

Anthony G. Lewis, 52, of 15 High St., Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and charged with third degree forgery, fifth degree larceny, and two counts of conspiracy.

52, of 15 High St., Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and charged with third degree forgery, fifth degree larceny, and two counts of conspiracy. Ryan J. Burns, 32, of 124 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 14, and charged with illegal possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of psilocybin.