Officials sworn in on local boards

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The newly elected members of the Plainville Board of Education were sworn in on Monday, Nov. 11, and the newly elected town councilors were sworn in on Tuesday, Nov. 12, by town clerk Carol Skultety.

Sworn in were newly elected BOE commissioners Brent Davenport, Rebecca Martinez, Deborah Hardy, Crystal St. Lawrence, Laurie Peterson, and Foster White, and newly elected councilors David Underwood, Ty Cox, Deborah Tompkins, Katherine Pugliese, Jesse Gnazzo, Rosemary Morante, and Christopher Wazorko.

The BOE commenced with their first meeting, and unanimously approved Becky Tyrrell as the new chairperson and St. Lawrence as the new vice chairperson.

The council unanimously approved Katherine Pugliese to serve as the chairperson, and Deborah Tompkins to serve as the vice chairperson.

With unanimous council approval, Jacob Rocco was appointed as the town treasure for a two year term ending in Nov. 2021, and Michael Mastrianni was appointed as the town attorney for a two year term ending in Nov. 2021.

