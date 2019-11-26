Thanksgiving closings

Plainville officials announced revised schedules and municipal closings for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The municipal center at 1 Center Sq. will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of Thanksgiving.

The senior center at 200 East St. will open on Thursday, at 11:30 a.m., for lunch only and will be closed on Friday. In order to participate in the senior center Thanksgiving lunch, you must reserve a seat by calling the center, (860) 747-5728.

The Plainville Public Library at 56 E. Main St. will be closed on Thursday and will reopen for Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the holiday, Plainville refuse collection will be delayed by one day from Thursday and Friday, to Friday and Saturday.

All Plainville municipal offices will be open for their regular schedules on Monday, Dec. 2.