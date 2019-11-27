Premier Portraits Studio is Plainville’s business of the year

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Jeff DiCosimo, owner of Premier Portraits Studio, was named the Plainville Business of the year, one of seven annual awards presented by the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce. DiCosimo said he was floored and very surprised to receive the award, and he wasn’t even aware that he was being considered.

“Being acknowledged by another business is a great compliment,” said the photographer, who also serves as the chairman for the Plainville Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Premier Portraits Studio was founded in 1997. At the time, DiCosimo said he was working out of his living room, but over the last two decades his business has grown to serve about 20 sports leagues and 53 schools, capturing photographs of about 25,000 Connecticut students each year.

His studio at 260 East St. in Plainville holds PPS’ own processing studio and handles almost all of the processing needs of the company. Step inside the studio, and you will instantly feel as if you have been transported to a family home. Adorning the walls are images captured by DiCosimo and the Premier Portraits team.

“We are delighted to be honoring businesses and individuals for their on-going contributions to our region,” said Kyle Kummer, chair of the GNBCC board of directors in a release. “These seven have made and continue to make significant impacts on our community. Their leadership affects our area in so many ways. We are fortunate to have so many dedicated individuals and businesses leading the way for Greater New Britain.”

DiCosimo was one of seven awardees, including Okay Industries president Jason Howey (distinguished community service award); Atlantic Restoration and Remodeling president Greg Radin (beehive business award); Amato’s Toy and Hobby president Steven Amato (winged victory downtown business award); Gallagher Buick-GMC president Michael Gallagher (family business award); Prudent Crandall Center executive director Barbara Damon (non-profit organization of the year); and Mid-State Air Compressor president Carol Calvo (Berlin business of the year).

DiCosimo and the Premier Portraits Studio team can be contact by phone, (860) 223-4126, and service offerings can be found by visiting their website, ctpremierphotos.com.

