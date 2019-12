On Tuesday, Nov. 26, food drive volunteers Phillippe Brochu, left, and Shane McCormick, center, help unload boxes of bananas with the help of Pete Montana, rear, just in time for Thanksgiving. The four-day food drive at Gnazzo’s Food Center on East Street collected over 9,700 pounds of food (value at almost $22,200), along with $3,203.51 in cash and gift cards, for Plainville Community Food Pantry.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI