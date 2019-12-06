Tree lighting and holiday stroll on Saturday, Dec. 13

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

The Plainville Chamber of Commerce and the Plainville Merchants Association have partnered once again to host the 27th annual Plainville tree lighting ceremony and holiday stroll at the Plainville Firehouse on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Make your way to the firehouse where you’ll be able to listen to and sing-a-long with the Plainville High School chorus and band. Then, watch Brittany Gutierrez from Wheeler Elementary School flip the ceremonial switch to light up the tree, welcoming the holiday season and signaling the arrival of two special guests.

“She calls for Santa. Then you hear the fire truck coming, and it’s like you’re a little kid. It’s the cutest thing on Earth. I love it so much,” said Lisa Hubina, the chamber membership coordinator. After the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, children will be able to visit with the duo inside of the firehouse and enjoy a snack of cookies, sponsored by Gnazzo’s Food Center.

Hubina said events such as the tree lighting are a great way to get more people into downtown Plainville, and to help area businesses gain more visibility and foot traffic.

Fourteen businesses will be taking part in the holiday stroll, including Flipping and Stones, El Paso Mexican Restaurant, Euro Homecare, Studio 466, Main Street Diner, 50 West, Plainville United Methodist Church, Bolo, the Lil Plant Shop, The Light Hangar, Trenta Tavern, Riverwest Massage Therapy, and the Plainville Historical Society.

Individuals participating in the stroll will be provided with a map of the downtown area, and as they make their way through the participating businesses they’ll be able to enter into raffles being hosted the each participating business.

“I think it’s one of the best family activities as far as the community all getting together,” said Hubina. “It’s not just about downtown Plainville, it’s about Plainville as a whole too.”

Historical Center publicity co-chair Rosemary Morante said that the museum rooms and store will be open during the event as PHC has partnered with the Plainville Lions Club to serve hot chocolate. The museum store will be offering a sale on selected items, which will begin on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the museum will be open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The Historic Center will host a holiday cookie decorating activity led by Auntie Claus for young children, as well as a holiday craft for young children. PHC has also decorated several rooms to reflect the holiday spirit including the Victorian era parlor. Several items in the parlor, such as the large mirror over the mantle, came from the Hills Family estate, located off of Washington Street. The parlor also boasts a Thomas Edison gramophone and a melodeon, a small organ-like piano.

Wheeler YMCA will have lighted luminaries lining the streets of downtown as residents enjoy a ride in a horse drawn carriage, courtesy of Wood Acres Farm in Terryville and People’s United Bank.

“It’s just a fun community and family oriented event. You know, it’s just it’s so fun,” said Hubina. “It gives you that small town feel, you know? Everybody is together; they’re singing Christmas carols, and the kids are here. It just gives you that really warm community feeling.”

