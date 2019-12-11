Police blotter for the Dec. 13 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 8:
- Myra M. Collins, 37, of 15 Winthrop St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 2, and charged with interfering with or resisting arrest.
- Barbara A. Gallagher, 73, of 2327 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, New Jersey, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and charged with drinking while driving, and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Leonardo D. Navarrete-Castillejo, 30, of 35 Heather Heights, Meriden, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 7, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Melissa M. Russell, 30, of 150 Bond St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 7, and charged with third degree identity theft, and second degree forgery.
- Stephen T. Venturo, 61, of 2 Unionville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 7, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
- Robert J. Johnson Jr., 44, of 5 Forest Road, Cromwell, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 8, and charged with possession of a controlled substance.