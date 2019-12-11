Police blotter for the Dec. 13 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 8:

Myra M. Collins, 37, of 15 Winthrop St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 2, and charged with interfering with or resisting arrest.

Barbara A. Gallagher, 73, of 2327 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, New Jersey, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and charged with drinking while driving, and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Leonardo D. Navarrete-Castillejo, 30, of 35 Heather Heights, Meriden, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 7, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Melissa M. Russell, 30, of 150 Bond St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 7, and charged with third degree identity theft, and second degree forgery.

Stephen T. Venturo, 61, of 2 Unionville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 7, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Robert J. Johnson Jr., 44, of 5 Forest Road, Cromwell, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 8, and charged with possession of a controlled substance.