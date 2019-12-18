Kwanzaa celebration returns to Plainville

The Queen Ann Nzinga Center, Inc., will present the 30th annual Kwanzaa celebration on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. at Plainville High School, 47 Robert Holcomb Way. Kwanzaa is an African-American cultural holiday observed each winter, which encourages the seven principles of the holiday – family, community, responsibility, commerce and self-improvement.

The celebration of traditional Kwanzaa rituals will be led by Brother Alvin Carter Jr.,which will include African drumming and dance, reading of the Libation Statement, lighting the candles (the Kinara) and making positive affirmations.

Additionally, the QANC participants will perform a musical entitled, “Change at QANC High.” Officials from the center described the performance as taking part in a high school, where the members of the basketball team and dance troupe are not working together, putting each other down, and lacking a unified spirit. As the students implement the principles of Kwanzaa, they witness positive results.

Playwright Rebecca Trapp wrote the script, with the goal of capturing how the concepts of the holiday can be applied to everyday life. Performers will include a mix of professionals, children, and teenagers who will offer an eclectic show consisting of gospel, jazz, soul, pop, and hip-hop music. The celebration will feature music from Nzinga’s Daughters, Nzinga’s Watoto, and others.

The show will be presented in collaboration with Grace Church of New Britain and the International Links Incorporated Waterbury Chapter. The performance is made possible in part thanks to funding from the American Savings Foundation, the City of New Britain, and the Greater Hartford Arts Council. General admission tickets will be $15, and $10 for seniors and youth.

Tickets are available online at www.qanc.ticketleap.com/kwanzaa-2019. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.