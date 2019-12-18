Police blotter for the Dec. 20 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Dec. 9 to Monday, Dec. 16:

Alex Correa, 31, of 186 Camp St., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 9, and charged with violation of a protective order, risk of impairing morals or risk of injury to a child, first degree unlawful restraint, second degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an emergency call, third degree assault, disorderly conduct, third degree criminal mischief, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.

Stephanie N. Leblanc-Bellerose, 25, of 87 Stafford Road, Mansfield, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 9, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Sakir S. Rana, 18, of 140 East St., second floor, Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and charged with third degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Timothy M. Orozco, 38, of 85 Arch St., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jules A. Staples, 49, of 4 Meadownlark Lane, Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and charged with sexual assault of a spouse, first degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.

Felicia A. Handy, 23, of 10 Fox Den Road, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Keosha T. Harris, 28, of 173 Ashley St., Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, and charged with improper use of license or marker, having minimal insurance, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, and operation or parking of an unregistered motor vehicle.

Ambyr J. Mosher, 31, of 45 Maple St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, and charged with first degree assault, first degree unlawful restraint, first degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

Julio Ocasio, 48, of 482 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.

Madaline Rodriguez, 31, of 17A Woodland St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Brandon L. Ashley, 37, of 128 Shawn Drive, unit B8, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 13, and charged with third offense or more of operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.

Connor C. Cipolla, 35, of 232 Bassett St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 14, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Stephanie M. Dwyer, 31, of 266 Falls Ave., Watertown, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 14, and charged with third degree assault, and second degree breach of peace.

Piotr Flejter, 21, of 50 Alden St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 14, and charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and impairing the morals of a minor.

Marcin Kmita, 40, of 13 Loomis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 14, and charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and impairing the morals of a minor.

Tatiana U. McCoy, 35, of 57 Basswood St., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 14, and charged with risk of injury, risk or impairing the morals of a minor, and sale of a controlled substance.

Stephen J. Sorriero, 33, of 115 Tarbell Ave., Oakville, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 14, and charged with third degree assault, second degree threatening, and second degree breach of peace.

Jennifer L. Manning, 38, of 77 Violet Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 15, and charged with risk of injury, risk or impairing the morals of a minor, and second degree breach of peace.

Julio A. Nazario-Rodriguez, 19, of 126 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 16, and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, and second degree unlawful restraint.