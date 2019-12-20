PHS hosts 5th annual GoBabyGo! event

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Students from the Middle School of Plainville, Plainville High School, and Central Connecticut State University joined forces on Saturday, Dec. 7, to bring a little joy to the lives of five children right in time for the holidays, which marked the fifth annual GoBabyGo! event hosted at PHS.

GoBabyGo! began several years ago at the University of Delaware’s Pediatric Mobility Lab and Design Studio, a part of their department of physical therapy. The mission of the program is to “provide mobility and quality of life solutions,” which is achieved through modifying children’s ride-on cars for children who are otherwise immobile due to disabilities.

Rosie DeFeo, a pediatric physical therapist with Yale New Haven Hospital and Quinnipiac University, was on site during the event to help properly fit each child into their personalized cars.

DeFeo said that the five modified cars were donated by Fisher Price through their partnership with the Connecticut GoBabyGo! program and the University of Delaware. “This is one of the biggest costs that is associated with it, and it just allows us to be able to really reach out to more families, and reach out to more kids as needed, which is great,” said DeFeo.

Broderick Rheault, a CCSU sophomore in the technology and engineering education K through 12 program, said that while the event technically took place on Saturday, a lot of the modifications were done the day prior.

“As of right now they’re kind of universal. The major changes come once the kids get here,” said Rheault. “We need the kids to get here to make the specific modifications because we need their dimensions, we need to put them in the car, take measurements, get them out of the car, make adjustments, and keep doing that over and over again.”

PHS senior Louis Passaretti explained the universal modifications – assembling the ride-on car, rewiring the gas pedal to connect to a push button which is added onto the steering wheel, remaking the seat, building a support system similar to a roll cage on a Jeep, a power switch is added to the back for the parents, and adding small ropes to allow the parents to the steer the car from behind.

Include the cost of the ride-on car with the cost of building materials, and DeFeo said the typical modified car can cost anywhere between $250 and $300. In instances where a child may need more modifications the cost would go up, but, “still, it’s relatively inexpensive compared to some power wheelchairs or other adaptive equipment, and it’s easy for us to modify for kids as they grow,” said the therapist. “It looks like a toy so it’s fun, and, it integrates well with the therapy things that I want them to do, but also the age appropriate kid play stuff that I want them to do as well.”

The fun was evident on the faces of the recipients. Rowan Miller, 2 ½, thought that his personalized car was cool, and was very excited that the build-out team had granted one of his requests – making the seat of his car blue, his favorite color.

“For a kid who is just itching for independence it’s amazing,” said Kathleen Miller, Rowan’s mother.

Bristol family, Adrianna and Carey David and their son Elvis (15 months), were equally impressed by the experience their son would gain.

“Oh it’s so lovely,” said Adrianna David. “He isn’t mobile, so for him to try and get around and go from one place to another independently is going to be amazing to see.”

“It’s always good to give back,” said Passaretti. “And, it’s nice to know that you’re helping someone that has a disability and giving them some kind of joy in their life, something that makes them excited about getting up the next day.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@PlainvilleObserver.com.