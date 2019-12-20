Plainville churches announce Christmas worship schedules

The following Plainville churches have announced their special service times for Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25):

Anglican

Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 18 East Main St., Plainville

Dec. 24: 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Eucharist.

Catholic

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville

Dec. 22: 11:30 a.m., Christmas Nativity Drama and Party.

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Parish office closed.

4 to 5:30 p.m., Christmas vigil mass.

10 to 11:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass.

Dec. 25: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Parish office closed.

10 to 11 a.m., Christmas Day Mass.

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Parish office closed.

Congregational

The Congregational Church of Plainville – United Church of Christ, 130 West Main St., Plainville

Dec. 22: 10 a.m., Worship – Christmas Pageant.

Dec. 24: 7:30 p.m., Christmas Eve service.

Lutheran

Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Plainville

Dec. 24: 5:30 p.m., Christmas Eve worship.

Dec. 25: 10 a.m., Christmas Day worship.

Methodist

Plainville United Methodist Church., 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville

Dec. 24: 5:30 p.m., Christmas Eve candlelight service.

Is your religious community missing? To include your holiday services in future listings, please email staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher at TMurchison@PlainvilleObserver.com or call us at (860) 621-6751.