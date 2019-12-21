Obituary: Holly (Nesci) Wentworth Adamic, 51

Holly (Nesci) Wentworth Adamic, 51, of Plainville, loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend, left this world too soon on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Born on February 7, 1968, she was the daughter of George Nesci of Florida and Karen (Chappo) Nesci of Connecticut, and the late Ronald E. Wentworth, Sr. Raised in Connecticut, she attended local schools, and proudly served her country for more than ten years in the U.S. Air Force. While serving in Saudi Arabia on Operation Southern Watch, she met her husband Andrew, with whom she shared more than 20 years of marriage and raised two adored daughters. Holly was a devoted mother, overseeing and dedicating her time to their many activities including leading Girl Scouts and teaching Catechism. She enjoyed visiting various places with her therapy dog, Deedee, and was a talented artist, excelling in painting. Holly relocated to Plainville two years ago, where she was happy to reconnect with the Wentworth family and quickly made many friends. Remembered for her vibrant spirit and smile that could brighten anyone’s day, she lived a life of selflessness and love, always putting others first. She is now at peace and will be missed beyond measure by those who were blessed to know her.

In addition to her husband, Andy, she leaves her daughters, Jenna and Jocelyn; and her granddaughter, Adalyn; her siblings, Shelly Michonski and her husband, Keith, Laurie Lozis and her husband, Adam, Scott, Todd and Rhonda Wentworth and Sharon Burns, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Mary Chappo, her brother, Ronald Wentworth, Jr. and her niece, Olivia Joy Wentworth.

In support of her fellow veterans, Holly may be remembered with contributions to Mission 22, at www.mission22.com

Funeral services in celebration of Holly’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St. Plainville. She will be laid to rest following the service, with full military honors at the State Veterans Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. Family and friends may gather on Monday evening, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com