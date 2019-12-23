Blue Devils wrestling: New coach, new beginning

KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The Plainville wrestling team got the season underway with first year head coach Todd Krolikowski at the helm. It was a smooth transition as the Blue Devils earned a 47-31 win over South Windsor on Thursday Dec 19.

Coach Krolikowski comes in with a wealth of experience as an assistant coach for three-time state champion Bristol Eastern. The new coach and assistant coach Dylan Fusco have been hard at work putting the pieces together and that hard work has paid immediate dividends.

“I learned a lot at Bristol Eastern,” said the coach, “and it feels great to get the opportunity to come here and share some of what I learned and build up this program.”

Senior Fabi La Oz got it started earning a pin at 1:18 of the second period in the 152-pound match. Senior Eryk Piotrowski in another 152-pound match had the upper hand early on before getting pinned with just 8 seconds remaining in the opening period.

Plainville was off and running from there taking the next six matches to take a commanding lead. Junior Kyle Voisine scored an impressive pin just 15 seconds into the 160 pound match when he overpowered his opponent lifting him off the mat before the take down.

Senior Kaleb Korona (170) pinned his opponent with 19 seconds left in the first period, senior Esteban Torres (182) scored a major decision 19-4, sophomore Alex Santini (195) won by forfeit, senior Adam Buckley (220) won by forfeit and junior Bhavya Patel (285) pinned his opponent with 11 seconds left in the first period.

“I got as lot of the football team that came over,” said Krolikowski. “I didn’t get to work with them right away since they were in the playoffs. But I’m real proud of them they came in here and started working real hard and will make a difference.”

South Windsor was awarded a forfeit in the 106-pound class to break the string of victories and in the 113-pound class sophomore Dylan Bucci put up a battle before dropping a major decision, 15-2, that cut the Blue Devils lead to 41-16.

Freshman Joe Kennedy (120) scored a pin at 1:13 of the first period before South Windsor got it back with a pin over senior Ethan Miron at 1:45 and a forfeit (132) closed the gap further at 41-28.

“We are teaching a lot of good things here,” said Krolikowski. “The kids are very smart and very attentive. They are picking up a lot and you can see the improvement they have made since day one.”

In one of the toughest matches of the contest senior Nathan Cyr (138) made several escapes to stay ahead on the scoreboard holding a 2-0 advantage after the first period and 7-6 after the second.

In the final period Cyr held a 10-9 lead but with time running out was taken down with 20 seconds remaining to lose the lead at 11-10 and eventual came up on the short end of a 13-10 final.

In the last match of the contest senior Dylan McVicker (145) held a 3-2 advantage after the first period and then pinned his opponent at the 1:13 mark of the second period for the 47-31 final margin.

“We are not worried about the end goal just yet,” said Krolikowski. “The goal right now is to just continue to learn and continue to get better everyday. The wins will take care of itself as long as we just keep getting better everyday good things will happen.”

Plainville is back in action on Saturday Dec 21 against Rockville and came back after the holiday break on Thursday, Jan. 2, hosting Maloney at the Kegel Gymnasium for a 6 p.m. start.