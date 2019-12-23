Plainville Democrats to caucus on Jan. 9

The Plainville Democratic Town Committee will hold its biennial caucus on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Plainville Municipal Center council chambers at 1 Central Square.

All registered Democrats in town are able to attend this caucus, where the Committee will endorse candidates for the PDTC, who will take office in March and serve a two year term.

Local Democrats who wish to know more about participating in the caucus, becoming a member of the PDTC, or getting engaged in the political process should contact current Chairwoman Rebecca Martinez by phone, (860) 803-6741, or by email, plainvilledemocrats@gmail.com.