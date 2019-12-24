Police blotter for the Dec. 27 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Dec. 12 to Thursday, Dec. 19:

Shayla R. Livingston, 27, of 187 Broad St., New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, and charged with having minimal insurance, operation of parking an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to obey a traffic signal.

Christian J. Rodriguez-Lleras, 30, of 118 Linden St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 16, and charged with second degree threatening, second degree harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Omesha Y. Huntley, 41, of 128 Collins St., unit 407, Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and charged with improper use of license or marker, having minimal insurance, and operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle.

Ewa Rodowicz, 43, of 251 Cooke St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Alana N. Tomaszewicz, 28, of 65 Woodybrook Road, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, having minimal insurance, and failure to display lights.

Todd A. Chappel, 46, of 101 Kenyon Circle, New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

John A. Green, 90, of 278 South Washington St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 19, and charged with disorderly conduct.