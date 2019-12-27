Economic development coordinator discusses White Oak plans

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

In early October, Loureiro Engineering Associates, Inc., presented their preliminary findings to the town council for an environmental study on the property known as the White Oak property, located at 1 and 63 W Main St. Plans for these properties was included in the recent update to the town’s plan of conservation and development.

Plainville’s economic development coordinator, Cal Hauburger, explained that at one point the property held the White Oak company office and fleet of highway and bridge equipment before closing in the early 2000s. The town does not own the property but has an access agreement with the property owner, allowing the town to gain access, and allowing Loureiro to conduct the study.

The property is now known as a brownfield—a former industrial or commercial site where future use may be impacted by possible environmental contamination.

“They [Loureiro] are currently working on the third phase of the site assessment which involves additional soil and ground water sampling,” said Hauburger. “Then at the end they should provide a couple very conceptual ideas of what redevelopment could take place on the property.”

During the presentation in October, the Loureiro team suggested three possible development scenarios. The first entailed commercial and mixed use, making the Pequabuck River more accessible as it forms the boundary along the back of the property, and having potential apartments. One proposed commercial, office and commercial, retail, a courtyard area, recreational and multiuse areas, and pathways along the Pequabuck. And the other made more use of apartment space, commercial space, recreational areas, and additional parking.

“What actually ends up taking place there is going to depend on a lot of factors,” said Hauburger, “hinging on what they find there, to what extent, what interest from developers there is, and then what the town would like to see there as well.”

Recently, the Planning and Zoning Commission finalized the 2019 Plan of Conservation and Development which contained a section regarding “planned development districts.” Garrett Daigle, Plainville Town Planner, explained that a PDD is a tool the PZC can use for properties identified in the POCD that may benefit from not being constrained by the existing zoning regulations.

“The benefit to the town is that it allows for creative development or redevelopment of properties in town as identified by the PZC,” said Daigle, who said that two other properties identified in the POCD are the Tyler Farms property and the former Parsons Buick property.

Connecticut’s most well known example of a planned development district would be Blue Back Square in West Hartford.

“We don’t think we’ll have a second Blue Back Square in Plainville,” said Daigle, “but the potential for creative development is there, and encouraging a developer to come in with an approach that currently does not exist in the regulations, or that we may not have thought of.”

Creative leeway in regards to development will allow the property to entice developers into Plainville. Hauburger pointed out that due to Plainville’s geographic location and highway access, the town would be attractive to young adults looking to live more affordably while commuting to jobs in Hartford, Waterbury, and even New Haven. The development coordinator also said there have been thoughts of incorporating a bike trail through the property, bringing more people into downtown Plainville.

“Right now we’re kind of in a holding pattern while the work is going on,” said Hauburger. “You can talk a lot about conceptually what we would like to see there but until the results come back and we find out what’s there and to what extent, we can’t really say too much.”

Hauburger said that Loureiro is projecting that the third phase of field testing and reports would be completed by late January, early February 2020. At that time, they would plan another meeting with town staff and the town council.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@PlainvilleObserver.com.