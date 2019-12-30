Plainville roundup: The Blue Devils’ week in review

KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The Plainville High School basketball teams opened up the winter season last week with three girls games and two boys contests during the holiday week.

The Blue Devils are still looking for their first wins of the season, but there were some positive signs in week one.

Girls looking for first win at Rybczyk tourney

The Plainville girls are looking for their first win of the season heading into the Rbyczyk Holiday Tournament. The Blue Devils are 0-3 on the season and have struggled offensively putting up an average of just 36 points per game.

In the season opener on Dec 16, Plainville got out of the gate slowly falling behind East Catholic, 17-2, in the first quarter. The girls did manage to get the offense going but dropped a 54-38 decision.

Jaida Vasquez led the way with 16 points and Lillian Wazorko netted 11 points as the only double figure scorers. Samantha Thompson chipped in with five points, Kori Jones three points and Vanessa Xiques two points.

“Our players are still working on the elevated roles that we need everyone to play this season,” said Plainville head coach Jess Neuweiler. “We have to have more contribution from more players on offense.”

The Blue Devils battled Hall on Dec 20 but came up on the short end of a 41-37 final. Vasquez again led the way pouring in 16 points and Jones knocked down 12 points. Tessa Susco and Olivia Wazorko added three points each.

On Dec 23 Plainville was outmatched by Bristol Eastern in a 68-34 loss. Sydney Ouellette led the team with 11 points, Vasquez knocked down seven points and Susco added six points.

“Our season opened against three really talented teams,” added Neuweiler. “We have a lot of games left and I’m confident we will compete.”

Boys off to 0-2 start

After two games into the season it’s evident that the Blue Devils are going to need more than just three scorers to compete. The offense has put up just 36 points per game and will need to ramp it up to get the first one into the win column.

“We are struggling to find consistency,” said Plainville head coach Jim DiNello. “The lack of varsity experience is at the forefront of our struggles. The effort has been good for the most part but in order to compete we need to be fundamentally excellent.”

Plainville battled Conard in the season opener on Dec 20 and trailed 28-22 at the half. In the second half, the Blue Devils left a little something in the locker room and put up just 14 points in a 60-36 loss.

Javan Paradis scored a team high 14 points. Alec Couture netted nine points, and Omarion Miller chipped in with a solid eight points. Anthony Lestini had three points and Louis Passaretti added two points.

“We can not afford bad stretches on defense, and we’ve had a few,” added DiNello. “The learning curve will be steep, but there have been some bright moments. Every day in every drill we need to practice great, and until that happens, we will struggle to find wins.”

On Dec 23 the Blue Devils showed some of those bright spots in a 49-37 loss to Bristol Eastern. But once again three scorers is not enough to put one in the win column.

Paradis kept the Blue Devils in it putting down 18 points, Lestini chipped in with nine points and Miller added six points. Couture finished the scoring with four points.

The Rybczyk Holiday Tournament gets underway on Friday Dec 27 with the boys taking on Berlin at 4:30 and the girls going up against Amistad for a 6:30 start at the Ivan Wood gymnasium.