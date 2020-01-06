State police report 952 accidents, 4 fatalities over the holidays

Connecticut State Police were out in force during the recent holiday season. Troopers responded to several distress calls, including a pair of fatal motor vehicle accidents.

From Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. through Wednesady, Jan. 1, Connecticut State Police received 14,912 calls for service. Troopers assisted 649 motorists. There were 952 accidents reported (142 with injuries), resulting in four fatalities occurring in Westbrook, Hartford, Windham and Bethany.

During the same period in 2018-19, troopers were called to 550 traffic accidents (60 with injury and three with fatalities).

This year, state police arrested 76 individuals for operation a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and or alcohol (up from 55 during the same period in 2018-19). Troopers issued 629 citations for speeding (down slightly from 659 last year) and 2,027 hazardous moving violations such as unsafe lane changes or following too closely, which was up significantly from 46 in 2018-19.