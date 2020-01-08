Girls Basketball: Buzzer-beater sinks Devil’s bid for 3rd straight title

KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The Rybczyk Holiday tournament, played at the Ivan Wood gymnasium on Dec. 27-28, served as a learning tool for the Plainville girls basketball team. The Blue Devils came into the tournament, desperately looking to break into the win column after starting the season at 0-3.

The Blue Devils survived a slow start and came back for a 47-41 win over Amistad before losing in overtime to New Britain 55-52. A buzzer-beating shot was the only thing that stood between the Devils and their third consecutive Rybczyk title

Plainville had been hampered all season by slow starts, and it couldn’t get any slower than when they took to the court against Amistad in the opener of the holiday tournament.

The Blue Devils were in the side of a barn mode missing on its first 11 three-point attempts and began the game 1 for 12 from the floor. Due to a tenacious defensive effort by Tessa Susco’s two steals and Elena Gorneaullt four rebounds, Plainville trailed just 7-2 after one quarter.

Sydney Ouellette (six points) unleashed a second quarter flurry hitting on three of five shots and that seemed to get things pointed in the right direction for the Blue Devils as they trailed 18-12 at the half.

“We didn’t score our second basket until 10 minutes into the game,” said Plainville head coach Jessica Neuweiler. “We are very much aware that we can’t be successful coming out and doing that. But we found our fire in the third quarter when we scored 20 points in the quarter.”

In the third quarter, Sam Thompson and Elyse Brown came on to shore up the defense and help out on the boards. Jaida Vasquez went on a tear, dropping 11 of the 21 points through the cylinder.

Kori Jones scored 14 points on 8 of 10 from the free throw line was the calm in the storm as Plainville still trailed 30-27 with 45 seconds remaining in the quarter. Vasquez went coast-to-coast on a steal making a spin move around the defender for a bucket and the foul.

With the game tied 30-30 Vasquez tried to put down the foul shot to give Plainville its first lead of the game. The shot bounded off the rim and out only to have Vanessa Xiques out hustle two Amistad players to grab the rebound and put it back in off the window for the lead as the Plainville bench erupted.

“I needed them to reach down and find that heart and do the things I know they are capable of doing,” said Neuweiler. “Jaida came alive and she can take over a game. Kaity Gagnon made a big difference for us on the boards.”

Everyone was stepping up getting it done. Lilly Wazorko took one down the lane and missed a wide open layup. Instead of hanging her head Wazorko raced down the floor and stole the ball at midcourt taking it back down the lane for a bucket.

“Everyone has their role no matter how big or how small, and we will need everyone to contribute in order to be successful,” said Neuweiler. “Vanessa (Xiques) is a perfect example of that philosophy she battles for a rebound and gives us the first lead of the game. That is making a difference.”

It was that kind of inspired play that brought the Blue Devils back from the slow start. Clinging to a 39-38 lead, Olivia Wazorko made a steal along the sidelines and fired a pass out on the wing to Jones who buried a three getting coach Neuweiler to pump her fist in the air leading the cheers off the bench.

Plainville was quickly closing in on its first win of the season and the excitement level in the Ivan Wood gymnasium was reaching a fevered pitch. Three times Amistad came down the court looking to close the gap and each time Kaitlyn Gagnon came down with the rebound to finish up the 47-41 win.

“We just never quit, and we started to make some plays,” said Vasquez. “We started out a little shaky, but it was a total team effort out there to get it done.”

The Blue Devils again got off to a slow start and fell behind New Britain 17-11 in the first quarter and trailed 37-30 going into the final quarter. With just 32 seconds left to play Jones buried a three-pointer to give Plainville its first lead of the game.

New Britain spoiled the party when Maya Slisz (23 points) hit a game tying shot at the buzzer and Plainville lost in overtime 55-52. Vasquez scored a game high 25 points and Jones threw down 20 points with both players making the All-Tournament team.

Plainville went on to defeat Cheshire on Dec. 30 by a 39-34 margin led by Vasquez 11 points, Jones 10 points, Ouellette eight points and Susco five points. The Blue Devils fell to 2-5 on the season with a 55-52 loss to Rocky Hill on Jan 3 Jones led the Blue Devils with 18 points, Vasquez added 16 points with Gagnon and Ouellette six points each and Olivia Wazorko five points.

The Blue Devils are at home on Jan. 7 against Bristol Central and again on Jan 10 taking on Platt. The following week they are on the road at Middletown on Jan 13 and at Glastonbury Jan. 16.