CT non-profit organizations merge to strengthen client impact

LISA Inc. (Living in Safe Alternatives) announced that they would be merging with Community Solutions Inc. (CSI) in order to increase organizational capacity, and increase service accessibility for the people in their care.

“We started this journey as a way to try to increase the programs and services LISA, Inc. currently offer, and to be able to serve more young people,” said Kimberly Selvaggi, executive director of LISA Inc. “Through that process, we identified a true partner and found that the synergy between us, our staff, and our board of directors was tremendous.”

For nearly 50 years, LISA Inc., has provided care and skill-enhancing programs for Connecticut youth 14 to 23 years old. The nonprofit offers an independent living home for girls with no available family, supervised apartments for teens leaving state care, and a life skills academy to equip youth with meaningful life skills and leadership ability.

CSI is a nonprofit organization that promotes self-reliance, responsibility, and accountability for at-risk and disadvantaged youth and adults. Since 1962, they have specialized in reintegrating offenders into the community.

“We are thrilled to be merging with LISA, Inc. as a way to provide greater services to the state of Connecticut. By combining forces, we will have a continuum of services that includes both youth and adults in Connecticut,” said Fernando Muniz, CEO of CSI. “Part of our strategic plan is to expand impact by ensuring the communities we serve have access to a high quality continuum of care.”

The Board of Directors for both organizations voted unanimously to approve the merger, which was expected to go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

“The merger with CSI will strengthen our ability to endure future funding shifts, increase resources to effectively serve our current target population, and collaboratively build out community-based program models,” said Selvaggi.

For more information about LISA Inc. visit www.lisainc.org or Community Solutions Inc. at www.csi-online.org.