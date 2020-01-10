Three names added to Plainville Memorial Wall

Three names have been added to the Plainville Veterans Memorial Wall, located on the main floor of the Plainville Municipal Center at 1 Central Square.

Sgt. Robert C. Doolittle (Air Force), Sgt. Walter P. Zarzycki (Air Force), and SP3 James E. Lathrop Sr., (Army), were added to the memorial.

Visitors may view the wall during normal business hours. Those who are interested in having a name added to the wall are urged to pick up an application, which can be found in the Municipal Center, Plainville Senior Center, American Legion Post 33, and VFW Post 534.